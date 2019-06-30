Hundreds savor flavors at Latino Food Festival

By BOB JACKSON

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The International Latino Food Festival is all about letting people taste the real deal when it comes to Latino cuisine.

“When people think of Mexican food, they usually think of tacos,” said Alicia Prieto Langarica, chairwoman for the eighth annual food festival, which took place Saturday at the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana hall on Shirley Road. “There is so much more that most people don’t know about.”

That’s why OCCHA hosts the ethnic food fest each year, to allow people to experience authentic Latin-American food prepared and served by members of the local Latin-American community.

“These are things you’re probably not going to find on a menu in most Mexican restaurants,” Langarica said.

For example, she pointed out the Tinga de Pollo that was on Saturday’s menu. Tinga de Pollo is a popular Mexican dish made with shredded chicken and pork in a mild sauce, which is traditional in the Mexican state of Puebla.

Countries represented in this year’s food choices were Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Spain.

For $15, attendees could choose any two of seven available entrees, two of the six side dishes, one of the four available salads, and a dessert, of which there were several. There were also vegetarian dishes available.

All proceeds from the event will go toward funding OCCHA programs and services, said Mary Lou Reyes, OCCHA executive director.

Langarica said all food was prepared on site, and Reyes said it was all cooked and donated by dozens of volunteers.

“We do this every year because we want to introduce the community to all the international Latino cuisine that’s available,” Reyes said, noting that while OCCHA is primarily aimed at assisting Latinos, the food festival, as well as all OCCHA services, are available to people of all ethnic backgrounds.

The event began at noon Saturday, but Reyes said people were standing outside the door of the OCCHA hall on the city’s South Side at 11 a.m., waiting to get in.

“It’s gotten more popular every year,” she said. About 400 people attended last year’s festival, and organizers were hoping for a larger number this year. The food festival lasted until 6 p.m.

Frank Nolasco Jr., 41, of Youngstown, was among those who enjoyed a plate of Latino food with his father, Frank Sr., 74, who was born in Mexico and came to the United States with his family when he was 1-year-old.

“Our heritage is important to us, so we try to attend and support events like this that celebrate the Latin-American culture,” Nolasco Jr. said. Then he added with a laugh, “Especially when there’s food involved.”

Nolasco Jr., who works as an academic adviser at Youngstown State University, said his favorite dish was the tamales.

He said his father grew up in the Brier Hill neighborhood of Youngstown’s North Side and retired from Packard Electric in Warren.

Dina Sunderlin of Canfield was making her first visit to the Latino Food Festival, but she said she tries to visit as many ethnic festivals and events in the area as she can. She was anxious to get inside and sample the tasty dishes.

“I lived in Miami [Florida] for ten years, so I have a great affection for the [Latin-American] culture... and the food,” she said. “I’m really hoping they have some Cuban food because that’s my favorite.”

Rosa Santos, 63, and her 74-year-old friend Carlos Montalvo, both of Youngstown, said they’ve attended the festival every year. For them, it’s as much about sharing their Latino heritage with the community as it is about celebrating their own culture.

Rosa said she prepared a Spanish Flan, a vanilla custard dessert, to be served at the festival, while Montalvo’s wife, Mayra, prepared a dish of rice and beans.

“We all go to the same doctor,” Rosa said of herself and the Montalvos. “She reminds us about this every year, and every year we prepare and donate something.”

Rosa’s daughter, Lydia Santos, danced to the Latino music being played while she held her 5-month-old daughter, Alexandria.

“I just wanted to come out and support OCCHA,” said Lydia, who is a dean at the Horizon Science Academy in Youngstown.

“A lot of my students come out to events like this, so I enjoy seeing them,” she said.