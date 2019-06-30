Heat wave brings Germany new June high for 2nd time in days
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has recorded a new high temperature for June just days after an early summer heat wave toppled a 72-year-old record
German meteorological service DWD said the central town of Bad Kreuznach reached at least 38.9 degrees Celsius (102 F) on Sunday. A later reading showed the mercury climbing to 39.3 degrees Celsius (102.7 F) but DWD says it hasn't been confirmed.
The high of 38.6 Celsius registered on Wednesday beat a June record in Germany that had stood since 1947.
An early summer heat wave has baked parts of Europe since Tuesday. The intense heat took its toll on athletes at several sporting events in Germany over the weekend.
American competitor Sarah True collapsed 1,000 meters (1094 yards) from the finish line of the Frankfurt Ironman on Sunday.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 2, 2018 9:40 a.m.
Deadly, bone-chilling cold grips wide swath of US
- July 1, 2013 7:55 p.m.
Death Valley temp may tie June record
- July 6, 2012 12:09 a.m.
Near-100 temperatures today add to summer of discontent
- June 21, 2012 11:51 a.m.
Only June? Northeast hits upper 90s for 2nd day
- June 27, 2005 midnight
Temps top 90 in Midwest, Northeast
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.