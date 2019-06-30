FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS IN THE VALLEY

Here is a listing of Independence Day events taking place today, Monday and Tuesday in the region. Watch for a more complete listing of events for Wednesday and beyond later this week in The Vindicator:

AUSTINTOWN

Today

5 to 10 p.m.: Party on the Plaza and fireworks – Austintown Plaza; pony rides, clowns, face painting, inflatables, games

5:30 to 9:45 p.m.: Entertainment – Leather and Lace, Blazing Wing Challenge, Chris Higbee

Dusk: Fireworks.

Monday

5 to 8:30 p.m.: Austintown Farmers Market “Celebrate Our Troops” – Austintown Township Park

5 to 8:30 p.m.: Independence Day Car Show – Greenwood Chevrolet, 4695 Mahoning Ave.

Tuesday

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Concert in the Park – Austintown Township Park; Canfield Community Concert Band and Fitch Concert Choir

BOARDMAN

TOday

Ribs & Rock Festival – Southern Park Mall; Eastern Gateway Community College Day; gates open at noon; admission is $7 per person:

2 p.m.: Davis & Henner

3 p.m.: Goes Like This

4 p.m.: The Super Babes

6 p.m.: The Vindys

8 p.m.: Red Wanting Blue

NEWTON FALLS

TOday

5 to 10 p.m.: Festival and beer tents open – Newton Falls Community Park (S. Center St.)

Monday

5 to 10 p.m.: Festival and beer tents open – Newton Falls Community Park (S. Center St.)

Tuesday

5 to 10 p.m.: Festival and beer tents open – Newton Falls Community Park (S. Center St.)

NILES

Sunday

Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day – downtown Niles

Noon: Hot-dog eating contest, wiener-dog races, corn hole tournament, Niles pageant

Source: 21-WFMJ-TV