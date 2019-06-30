Blood Drives


June 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Brookfield Fire Department, 774 state Route 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, noon to 6 p.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

