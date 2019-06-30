Blood drive slated at Austintown racino

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, off state Route 46 at 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, is conducting a blood drive to support the Northern Ohio American Red Cross from 2 to 7 p.m. July 9.

The drive is open to the public and team members of Hollywood Gaming. Anyone who wishes to donate is requested to schedule an appointment by July 8 by calling 330-505-8863. Guests who donate blood will receive $20 in free play.

Alta Group receives $30K for programs

YOUNGSTOWN

Gregory Cvetkovic, president of the Children’s Mental Health Circle of Friends Foundation, recently presented $30,000 to Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group, to support Alta’s school-based mental health services and Camp Challenge program for children and teens.

Donations by the foundation in 2019 to Alta total $60,000.

DeWine appoints new KSU trustee

KENT

Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Ann Womer Benjamin of Aurora to the Kent State University Board of Trustees. Her appointment began June 21 and ends May 16, 2028. She fills the seat of Margot Copeland, whose term as a KSU trustee recently expired.

Food truck festival planned in Niles

NILES

Shepherd of the Valley will host a food truck festival from 5 to 9 p.m. July 26 at Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Blvd. Cost is $10 for each vehicle, regardless of the number of people attending. Proceeds benefit SOV Foundation’s activities and care for residents. For information, call Danielle Procopio at 330-774-3522 or email dprocopio@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Antiques Tent Show planned at Shepherd

WARREN

Shepherd of the Valley Howland residents will host an Antiques Tent Show from 3 to 7 p.m. July 18 at 4100 North River Road. The event is free. Attendees are invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Food trucks will be available for refreshments and free bottled water and popcorn will be provided. Additional parking will be available at the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum and Eye Care Associates. Modern firearms are not allowed on the premises.

For information, call Rachel Ellis at 330-856-9232, ext. 2618 or email rellis@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Road closing set in Vernon Township

VERNON

Beginning July 8, state Route 88 west of the Pennsylvania state line in Vernon Township will be closed through July 10 for a culvert replacement.

Also beginning July 8, state Route 534 between River Street and Milton Boulevard in Newton Falls will be closed through late August for a bridge replacement.

The detour will be Interstate 76 to state Route 225 to state Route 5. The project will cost $1.3 million and is scheduled for completion by October.