Agenda Monday


June 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 9 a.m., regular meeting, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Liberty Township trustees, special meeting, 1 p.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000