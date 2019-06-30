2 inches of rain pelt parts of Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Upwards of 2 inches of rain fell on parts of the Boardman-Canfield area Saturday afternoon and a similar deluge hit the North Lima area as a severe thunderstorm came through Mahoning County. The rainstorm, which also hit Youngstown and Columbiana County, roared through the area between 4 and 6 p.m.

Canfield emergency dispatchers reported several trees down in the Berlin Center and Ellsworth areas.

The National Weather Service posted flash flood warnings for Mahoning County that were to expire at 10:15 p.m. as the storm left the area.

Boardman officials said a tree fell and knocked down a power line on Lockwood Boulevard that temporarily closed the road and left many people without power.

According to Ohio Edison, as of 9 p.m. 477 customers in Mahoning County were without electricity. Only nine outages were reported in Columbiana County as of 9 p.m., and fewer than five were reported in Trumbull County.

Some portions of the Mahoning Valley received little or no rain Saturday.

There was a downpour in Youngstown in the late afternoon, reported Ramel Carpenter, meterologist for 21 WFMJ-21, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Carpenter predicted nice weather today with temperatures in the low 80s.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said today’s pleasant temperatures and low humidity will be short-lived as there is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain Monday.