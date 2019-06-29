Trumbull coroner issues rulings in recent deaths

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner ruled the death of Kelly A. Reese, 42, in her home on Oak Knoll Avenue was accidental, the result of smoke inhalation and burns to her head, trunk and upper extremities.

Newton Falls firefighters pulled her from an upstairs bedroom after knocking down a fire that apparently started on the front porch.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but fire Chief Douglas Theobald said the cause is not suspicious. Several people escaped the 5:19 p.m. Sunday fire.

A 1995 graduate of Western Reserve High School in Mahoning County, she was a mother of two children and worked as a deli clerk.

Meanwhile, the coroner has been advised the ruling on the death of Khalef K. Freeman, 38, whose body was found in a car that crashed into a house on Tod Avenue Southeast early last Friday, is homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

The formal ruling is awaiting paperwork from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say Freeman, of Ferndale Avenue Southwest was shot on Sweetbrier Street Southwest near Ferndale. Police were on their way there when they learned of the crash and found Freeman inside the car with gunshot wounds. A female in the car suffered injuries from the crash.