Skills, training programs schedules

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership, 1325 Fifth Ave., has scheduled the dates and times of its interviews and information sessions for its first Employment Skills and Training Program of 2019.

They are from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. July 8; and 9 to 11 a.m. July 9.

The sessions give an outline of what is covered in the class, details of the program and what is expected from each participant. Candidates interested in the next free training class of 2019 scheduled to begin July 15 must attend only one of the informational sessions. Class space is limited.

gBETA applications

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator, in a partnership with gener8tor, is seeking applicants for its new gBETA Program.

gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator for early-stage companies with local or regional ties.Each program is capped at five teams and requires no fees and no equity. The program is specific to companies and technology related to Industry 4.0, which includes additive manufacturing, logistics, and other industrial technologies.

Applications for the first cohort will be accepted until Friday. The program begins July 18.

Anyone interested in learning more about going through the program, being a mentor to startups or being a speaker at a lunch and learn event, contact gBETA Director Patrick Bailey at patrick@gener8tor.com.

Rinaldi’s Bakery closing

GIRARD

Rinaldi’s Bakery on Church Hill Road announced in a Facebook post it will be closing. It opened July 2018. The bakery was run by Michael and Lori Placer.

“My wife is experiencing some health issues which are creating barriers and limitations in her ability to work. We need to take the time to focus on her well-being,” the post reads. It goes on to thank all the patrons for their support.

Home Savings donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings donated checks for $15,000 and $5,000 to the American Cancer Society. The funds will benefit the 2019 Tri-County Golf Classic and Ladies Pink Ribbon Golf Classic respectively. For information regarding the ACS, call 800-277-2345 or visit Cancer.org.

