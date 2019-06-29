Selected local stocks


June 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,23.410.28

Aqua America, 2.13 41.370.97

Avalon Holdings,2.450.02

Chemical Bank, 3.3741.110.50

Community Health Sys, 2.670.10

Cortland Bancorp, 1.9023.100.05

Farmers Nat., 2.5914.830.60

First Energy, 3.48 42.810.28

Fifth/Third, 3.2027.900.61

FNB Corp., 4.1811.770.30

General Motors, 4.1738.530.20

General Electric, .3910.500.10

Huntington Bank, 4.19 13.820.17

JP Morgan Chase, 2.88111.803.00

Key Corp, 3.9617.750.41

Macy’s, 6.85 21.46‚àí0.05

Parker Hannifin, 2.11170.011.56

PNC, 2.81137.282.71

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91159.76‚àí0.17

Stoneridge31.55‚àí0.90

United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.570.14

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.

