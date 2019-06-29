Possession of firearm

YOUNGSTOWN

A Shehy Street man pleaded guilty Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to being a felon in possession of a firearm for having a gun in December when U.S. marshals arrested him on an unrelated gun charge.

Sentencing is sent for Oct. 9 before Judge John Adams for Edward Lightning, 34.

Lightning was accused of having a gun Dec. 11 when marshals arrested him on a federal warrant for having a gun stemming from a Sept. 21 traffic stop in Youngstown where officers found a stolen 9 mm handgun in his car.

In May, Lightning was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September arrest.

Sex offender in jail

YOUNGSTOWN

A convicted sex offender who reports said left a recovery center June 21 without telling authorities is in the Mahoning County jail on $15,000 bond after his arraignment Friday before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court.

The charge for failure to provide a change of address against Aaron Robinson, 34, was upgraded to a higher-degree felony because Robinson was convicted of rape in June 2010 and must register as a sex offender for life.

A report from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson left a recovery center in the city and did not tell anyone where he was until Wednesday, when he was tracked down by an investigator with the sheriff’s office. Reports said he was at a home in Sebring, and he told the investigator he did not inform anyone he was leaving because he thought he would not be gone long.

Bid for bridge project

POLAND

The committee charged with overseeing the repair of the Mauthe bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest received the bid package for the project from MS Consultants of Youngstown.

The Poland Forest Foundation paid for the preparation of the package, which cost $3,000.

At their meeting Friday, committee members opted to delay action on the bid package for a week so committee members can read the document fully.

The committee will then make a recommendation to council at a special meeting that has not been scheduled. The committee’s next meeting will take place at 1 p.m. next Friday at village hall.

Man pleads not guilty

WARREN

Dillon McCoy, 25, of Anna Street Northwest remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond after being arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on four felony charges related to a confrontation with police.

Not-guilty pleas were entered for McCoy to being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.

Police said a county deputy fired once toward McCoy at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday near the Riverview apartments, 700 Buckeye St. NW, after McCoy pulled a gun from his waistband.

No one was hit by the bullet.

The officer was part of a group of officers working with the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force, known as TAG.

McCoy fled on foot from officers after they spotted him and another man near the apartments but was later arrested.

Salute to America

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced new details about Salute to America including a flight demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and a generous donation of additional fireworks from Phantom Fireworks of Youngstown.

Salute to America, a part of this year’s annual Independence Day celebration on the National Mall, will feature remarks by President Donald J. Trump to honor America’s armed forces.

This year’s fireworks will run about 35 minutes thanks to a donation from Phantom and Fireworks by Grucci to light up the night sky and celebrate America. The donation to the National Park Service is valued at $750,000.

Ryan calls on DNC

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan joined others in the Democratic primary field to call on the Democratic National Committee to either add a specific debate on climate change or to end the exclusivity agreement to allow candidates to discuss their plans in front of the American people.

Coming off the first debate in Miami, in which 6 percent of the time allotted went to discuss climate change, Ryan said the DNC and Chairman Tom Perez need to ensure that the party and those seeking its presidential nomination are adequately addressing climate change and putting forward plans for how America will reduce or reverse its carbon footprint.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, called for that debate to take place in Youngstown.

Robbed at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint about 12:15 a.m. Friday on the North Side after agreeing to meet two people to sell his iPhone.

Reports said the man told police he was at Elm Street and Thornton Avenue to meet the two when a third person emerged with a gun.

The suspect took the victim’s phone and $30 cash and all three men ran away, reports said.

New school director

BOARDMAN

The board of education hired Katie Fallo to replace Mark Zura as director of student services. Fallo was previously a supervisor of special education at Warren City Schools. Her annual salary will be $89,351.

Zura accepted the position of director of student services at Poland schools. He lives in Poland and his children attend school there.

Handle grass clippings

NILES

City officials reminds residents to keep grass clippings out of city streets and storm drains. Grass clippings, leaves and other lawn debris can clog storm drains, resulting in flooding.

Storm drains flow directly to local waterways untreated. Grass clippings add nutrients to the waterways, which help feed harmful algal blooms. In addition, grass clippings create a slippery and dangerous surface for motorcyclists and bicyclists, according to a city news release.

Residents are asked to blow, sweep or rake grass clippings and lawn debris from the street onto lawns, where they can add nutrients to the turf and create a healthier, more attractive lawn while reducing flooding and safety risks.

Road improvements

ELLSWORTH

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road improvements for the township. Until further notice, U.S. Route 224 west of Bailey Road will have daily lane restrictions for ditch cleaning.

Also, Route 224 between South Duck Creek and South Bailey roads will be closed for a culvert replacement from July 15-19. The detour will be state Route 45 to state Route 165 to state Route 534. The $250,000 project is set to be completed by October.

Parade, gathering set

YOUNGSTOWN

The 18th annual Lansingville Independence Day Parade and Gathering is Sunday.

The floats gather at Byzantine Church parking lot, 3801 Shady Run Road, at 12:45 p.m., and the parade begins at 1:30 p.m. The parade will end at the old Adams School on Cooper Street on the South Side.

Medications collected

WARREN

Local law-enforcement officers from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the TAG Drug Task Force collected 119 pounds of unwanted medications at the “Operation: Empty Medicine Cabinet” event Friday at Eastwood Mall.

“Safely disposing of drugs can prevent them from getting into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” said Lauren Thorp, director of recovery and youth programs for the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, a project of the mental health and recovery board, sponsored the program to limit the misuse of drugs by children and teens who often get the drugs from their family’s medicine cabinets.