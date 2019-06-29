Officials: Only 2 Canfield City employees got raises

Staff report

CANFIELD

Only two full-time city employees received new pay increases, under a new city ordinance approved last week.

Those two employees were city Manager Wade Calhoun and Deputy Finance Director Kristen Ansevin.

Though The Vindicator previously reported all city employees received pay increases for this year, nearly all were contractual, 2 percent step increases that took effect Jan. 1, under an ordinance first approved by council at the end of 2017, according to Christine Clayton, head finance director.

Calhoun’s annual salary increased from $101,000 in 2018 to $108,071 – a 7 percent increase from last year, making him the highest-paid city employee. The ordinance’s new pay schedule includes a 2 percent step increase for Calhoun in 2020.

At that June 19 meeting, council members also approved a four-year extension to Calhoun’s contract. It was originally drawn to expire next year, but now ends in 2024. He started in 2018.

“Wade has been a breath of fresh air,” Councilman John Morvay said during that meeting. “He brings the ideas we need for this city. I got a guy that’s a star player. You could replace all of us [council members], but you’re not going to replace that talent there. I think it’s well worth the money.”

Ansevin’s hourly wage increased from $26.09 in 2018 to $31.50, an about 20-percent increase from last year, with another 5-percent increase set for 2020.

Clayton said Ansevin’s increase closes the gap between the two city finance workers’ wages, as the city finance department readies for reorganization; and Ansevin for more duties and direct supervision of three workers.

Both Calhoun’s and Ansevin’s increases are effective from Monday through the rest of the year, Clayton said.