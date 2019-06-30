Hundreds 'party' at 11th Youngstown gay pride festival
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Pride Festival is a “party with a purpose,” said Anita Davis, Youngs-town’s 6th Ward councilwoman.
The purpose is to bring together diverse people and break down animosity, said Davis, a retired Youngstown police officer and one of the founders of the event along with Atty. Kim Akins, a Youngstown city prosecutor, and Carlos Rivera, a Youngstown police officer, and chairman of the 2019 event.
Despite dicey weather, the 11th edition of the festival Saturday had attracted an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 people by 5 p.m., officials said. The festival kicked off with a parade at noon and ended at 9 p.m.
“We have a lot of people here from all walks of life,” said Davis.
Read the full story Sunday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
