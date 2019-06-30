Flood warning issued for Mahoning County

Staff report

CLEVELAND

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood warning forMahoning County until 8:30 p.m.

At 5:16 p.m. today, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen in the affected areas.

The NWS said some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Canfield, Sebring, Poland, Ellsworth, New Middletown, Beloit, Berlin Center, Maple Ridge and Greenford.