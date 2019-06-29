BIRTHS


June 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Justin and Amanda Turner, Youngstown, girl, June 27.

Brittany Ferguson, Youngstown, boy, June 27.

Latoshia Miles and Armonie Perez, Youngstown, girl, June 27.

Gianna Lucariello, Niles, boy, June 27.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Daniel and Maryann Shetler, Middlefield, boy, June 25.

Thalia Alberini and La’Shawn Bland Jr., Warren, girl, June 26.

Seth and Ashley Terlecky, Niles, boy, June 26.

Brianna Zalick, Warren, boy, June 26.

More like this from vindy.com

  • June 27, 2015 midnight

    Births

  • April 3, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • March 29, 2019 midnight

    Births

  • October 29, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • January 24, 2019 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900