BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Justin and Amanda Turner, Youngstown, girl, June 27.
Brittany Ferguson, Youngstown, boy, June 27.
Latoshia Miles and Armonie Perez, Youngstown, girl, June 27.
Gianna Lucariello, Niles, boy, June 27.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Daniel and Maryann Shetler, Middlefield, boy, June 25.
Thalia Alberini and La’Shawn Bland Jr., Warren, girl, June 26.
Seth and Ashley Terlecky, Niles, boy, June 26.
Brianna Zalick, Warren, boy, June 26.
