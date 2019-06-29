Agenda Sunday


June 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Sunday

Mahoning County Educational Service Center governing board, 9 a.m., work session, board offices, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Salem school board, special meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St., for appropriations addition and other business.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900