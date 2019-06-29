Agenda Sunday
Agenda Sunday
Mahoning County Educational Service Center governing board, 9 a.m., work session, board offices, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Salem school board, special meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St., for appropriations addition and other business.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 22, 2019 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- August 19, 2012 midnight
Agenda Monday
- June 26, 2013 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- November 10, 2018 midnight
Agenda Sunday
- October 26, 2015 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.