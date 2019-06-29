Agenda Sunday

Mahoning County Educational Service Center governing board, 9 a.m., work session, board offices, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Salem school board, special meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St., for appropriations addition and other business.

