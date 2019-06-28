Youngstown man pleads guilty in gun case in fed court
YOUNGSTOWN — A Shehy Street man pleaded guilty today in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to being a felon in possession of a firearm for having a gun in December when U.S. Marshals arrested him on an unrelated gun charge.
Sentencing is sent for Oct. 9 before Judge John Adams for Edward Lightning, 34.
Lightning was accused of having a gun Dec. 11 when marshals arrested him on a federal warrant for a gun charging stemming from a Sept. 21 traffic stop in Youngstown where officers found a stolen 9mm handgun in his car.
In May, Lightning was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September arrest.
