Youngstown man pleads guilty in gun case in fed court


June 28, 2019 at 11:11a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Shehy Street man pleaded guilty today in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to being a felon in possession of a firearm for having a gun in December when U.S. Marshals arrested him on an unrelated gun charge.

Sentencing is sent for Oct. 9 before Judge John Adams for Edward Lightning, 34.

Lightning was accused of having a gun Dec. 11 when marshals arrested him on a federal warrant for a gun charging stemming from a Sept. 21 traffic stop in Youngstown where officers found a stolen 9mm handgun in his car.

In May, Lightning was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September arrest.

