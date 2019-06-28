Warren man faces 4 felony charges

WARREN

Dillon McCoy, 25, of Anna Street Northwest remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond after being arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on four felony charges related to a confrontation with police.

Not guilty pleas were entered for McCoy to being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.

Police said a deputy with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office fired once toward McCoy at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday near the Riverview apartments, 700 Buckeye St. NW, after McCoy pulled a gun from his waistband.

No one was hit by the bullet.

The officer was part of a group of officers working with the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force, known as TAG.

McCoy had fled on foot from officers after they spotted him and another man near the apartments.

McCoy was initially booked into the jail on felonious assault, but when charges were filed in Warren Municipal Court, they did not include felonious assault.