Steel Curtain roller coaster to open next month
PITTSBURGH — The Steel Curtain roller coaster at Kennywood Park will open to the public July 13.
The amusement park’s newest attraction is part of its partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be the centerpiece of Steelers Country, an area that will open at a later date.
The Steel Curtain will send riders upside down through nine inversions, the most of any roller coaster in North America, including the world’s tallest inversion at 197 feet high. In addition, The Steel Curtain is Pennsylvania’s tallest roller coaster at 220 feet, will hit a top speed of 75 mph and features a stunning 205-foot drop coming out of that record-setting inversion.
Designed by S&S Worldwide, The Steel Curtain zooms across 4,000 feet of track, crossing over midways and even through Kennywood’s lagoon.
