Ryan joins call for climate change discussions in prez debates

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan joined others in the Democratic presidential primary field to call on the Democratic National Committee to either add a specific debate on climate change or to end the exclusivity agreement to allow candidates to discuss their plans in front of the American people.

Coming off the first debate in Miami, in which six percent of the time allotted went to discuss climate change, Ryan said the DNC and Chairman Tom Perez need to ensure the party and those seeking its presidential nomination are adequately addressing climate change and putting forward plans for how America will reduce or reverse its carbon footprint.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, called for that debate to be in Youngstown.

“Climate change defines our lives every day, and if we fail to act, it will continue to define our lives, our children’s lives, and the lives of every human moving forward,” Ryan said. “The lack of coverage of the issue during the first debates does a disservice to the severity of the stakes for everyone alive."