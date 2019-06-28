BREAKING: Jurors issue guilty verdicts in Last Call murder case

Rinaldi's Bakery in Girard is closing


June 28, 2019 at 3:29p.m.

GIRARD — Rinaldi’s Bakery on Churchill Road announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing. It opened July 2018.

The bakery was run by Michael and Lori Placer.

“My wife is experiencing some health issues which are creating barriers and limitations in her ability to work. We need to take the time to focus on her well-being,” the post reads. It goes on to thank all the patrons for their support.

