Ohio officer stabbed in neck before fatally shooting man
SUGARCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A police chief in northeastern Ohio says an officer stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver by a man he then fatally shot remains in intensive care but is expected to recover.
The Times-Reporter reports Sugarcreek Police Chief Kevin Kaser says the stabbing and shooting happened Wednesday after Capt. Brian Dalton stopped a man for driving a commercial vehicle through a no-truck zone.
Kaser says the 37-year-old officer was stabbed when he told the man he’d have to appear in court for damaging property.
Authorities have yet to name the suspect, who was in his 30s and from North Carolina.
Sugarcreek is roughly 90 miles south of Cleveland in Tuscarawas County.
