Ohio lawmakers still working on plan to save nuclear plants
COLUMBUS (AP) — Environmental groups in Ohio say a reworked proposal to save Ohio’s two nuclear power plants still goes too far in limiting wind and solar projects.
State lawmakers have just days to agree on legislation that would give a financial lifeline to the nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo.
The plant operators say they must know soon whether the state will add a fee onto every electricity bill in Ohio to raise millions each year for the plants.
A Senate committee could vote on the plan this weekend.
Some lawmakers say they shouldn’t bail out the nuclear plants that are struggling and costly to operate.
Environmental groups are upset that the latest proposal includes changing a mandate that says utilities must find some of their power from renewable energy.
