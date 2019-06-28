Man robbed on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN — A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint about 12:15 a.m. today on the North Side after agreeing to meet two people to sell his iPhone.
Reports said the man told police he was at Elm Street and Thornton Avenue to meet the two when a third person emerged with a gun.
The suspect took the victim’s phone and $30 cash and all three men ran away, reports said.
