MAHONING COUNTY INDICTMENTS

The grand jury Thursday also indicted these people on these charges:

Malcolm Hailstock, 26, Farrell Boulevard, Farrell, Pa., and Denzel Williams, 25, Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, Pa., felonious assault with firearm specifications (Hailstock only), being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business.

Ike Lake, 34, Euclid Avenue, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Daniel J. Graban, 32, c/o Mahoning County jail, menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.

Brian Leigh Smith, 22, Summer Street, attempted aggravated arson, aggravated menacing and vandalism.

Lamont W. Ragland III, 22, West Rayen Avenue, sexual imposition.

Ricardon Gonzalez Jr., 27, c/o Mahoning County jail, intimidation, retaliation and obstructing official business.

Jamar Houser, 26, Park Avenue, two counts of felonious assault and obstructing official business.

Keewon Taylor, 30, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of fentanyl- related compound and possession of cocaine.

Robert L. Parker III, 31, Medina Street, possession of cocaine.

Kenneth Kimbrough, 38, East Philadelphia Avenue, intimidation, retaliation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Sheree A. Burt, 25, Hopkins Road, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Christopher Hill, 37, c/o Mahoning County jail, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Harold Shuler Jr., 29, c/o Mahoning County jail, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Marlin Black, 26, Hanley Avenue, two counts of trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications.

Latoya M. Moore, 22, East Midlothian Boulevard, receiving stolen property and forgery.

Brandon J. Crespo, 21, East Florida Avenue, breaking and entering and theft.

Antwan Teemer, 31, c/o Mahoning County jail, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Jaquale Gilmore, 22, c/o Mahoning County jail, tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specifications.

Dwayne H. Fields, 22, South Osborn Avenue, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Tonnie Badie Jr., 29, Bon Air Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest.

Jason Johnson, 40, Oak Lane, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

John Johnson, 30, c/o Mahoning County jail, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.

Moeisha Wright, 22, Dogwood Lane, two counts of child endangering and a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

Charles W. Gilmer Jr., 19, West Dewey Avenue, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Jacwana L. Colpetro, 26, Detroit Avenue, theft and misuse of credit cards.

Briana Schaffer, 28, Oregon Avenue, three counts of counterfeiting.

Heather L. Baringer, 51, Hamilton Street, attempted tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth S. Puckett, 25, c/o Ohio State Penitentiary, Youngstown, disrupting public services and three counts of vandalism.