Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by recent flooding can apply to have their property values reduced accordingly, Auditor Ralph Meacham said in a news release.

Property owners must fill out an Application for Valuation Deduction for Destroyed or Damaged Real Property, available on the auditor’s page on the Mahoning County website, mahoningcountyoh.gov, or from the auditor’s office on the first floor of the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St.

Homeowners also can call the office at 330-740-2010 and request an application by mail.

The application must be notarized before being mailed or otherwise delivered to the auditor’s office.

“Anyone who has sustained structural damage may file an application,” the release says. “Structural damage would be collapsed basement walls, caved-in roof, damage to a finished basement or a completely destroyed structure.

“Any damage to personal property does not apply. Personal property includes televisions, stereo equipment, appliances, furniture, carpeting, etc.”

Applications for damage that occurred during the first nine months of the year – including the May 28 storm and flooding – must be filed by Dec. 31. For property damage sustained from October through December, applications are due Jan. 31, 2020.

Reducing a property’s value in this way would reduce the amount of annual property taxes owed to the county.

Any reduction granted would apply to property owners’ 2020 tax bills. This year’s tax bills reflect the property’s condition from January 2018 and don’t include damage sustained this year.

“Additionally, if repairs are made to the property in the same calendar year, there may not be a reduction in value,” Meacham says in the release.