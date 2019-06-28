Leaf Relief event

YOUNGSTOWN

Leaf Relief, a new medical marijuana facility, will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening at 10 a.m. today. The facility is at 4323 Market St. The 3,200-square-foot edifice is a former office building. It will employ about 15.

Local U-Haul dealer

YOUNGSTOWN

U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. has announced that Southside Market has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Youngstown community.

Southside Market, 3120 Market St., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 330-781-0799 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Youngstown-OH-44507/024664/ today.

Audi recalls vehicles

DETROIT

Audi is recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two issues, a problem with air bags and a wheel trim piece that can fall off and become a hazard on the road.

The largest recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVs, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. A faulty electrical connection can deactivate the passenger air bag. Dealers will replace an electrical connector starting Aug. 18.

The second recall includes 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs. A wheel arch cover can detach. Dealers will secure it with another screw and nut starting Aug. 2.

Prosecutors: Father angry over cake kills 5-year-old son

MILWAUKEE

Prosecutors say a Milwaukee father is accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son because the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day.

Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the child’s death last Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

A complaint says the 29-year-old father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn’t think the boy’s injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities say Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.

Vaccine no match against flu bug that popped up near end

ATLANTA

The flu vaccine turned out to be a big disappointment again. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the past flu season, dragging down overall effectiveness to 29 percent, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

The flu shot was working well early in the season with effectiveness put at 47 percent in February. But it was virtually worthless during a second wave driven by a tougher strain, at just 9 percent.

There was “no significant protection” against that strain, said the CDC’s Brendan Flannery.

Staff/wire reports