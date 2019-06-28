Couple indicted in child sex case
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a woman accused by police of offering her daughter for sexual services.
Victoria Gregory, 36, of Willis Avenue, faces a felony charge of trafficking in persons-commercial sex acts.
Gregory and Mark Burney, 53, of Breaden Street, are also charged with three counts of rape, a felony that carries a life sentence. Gregory also faces a separate charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor, said Gregory was offering her child, who was at 8 at the time of the abuse in 2013, for sex. The indictment said the conduct ended in 2016.
The rape charges are a spinoff of Gregory’s conduct, McLaughlin said.
Neither defendant is yet in custody.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 4, 2001 midnight
Man indicted on rape charge
- May 27, 2015 12:02 a.m.
Trumbull grand jury indicts 32 on drug-related offenses, two on rape charges
- November 21, 2007 2 a.m.
Man indicted on charges he raped sleepwalker
- August 9, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Jury selected for trial of man accused of child rape
- September 15, 2007 2 a.m.
Man facing charges of raping girl, 8
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.