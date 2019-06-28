Couple indicted in child sex case


June 28, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a woman accused by police of offering her daughter for sexual services.

Victoria Gregory, 36, of Willis Avenue, faces a felony charge of trafficking in persons-commercial sex acts.

Gregory and Mark Burney, 53, of Breaden Street, are also charged with three counts of rape, a felony that carries a life sentence. Gregory also faces a separate charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor, said Gregory was offering her child, who was at 8 at the time of the abuse in 2013, for sex. The indictment said the conduct ended in 2016.

The rape charges are a spinoff of Gregory’s conduct, McLaughlin said.

Neither defendant is yet in custody.

