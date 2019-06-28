Girard welcomes first female firefighter

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

GIRARD

Fire Chief Ken Bornemiss introduced the city’s first female firefighter, Chelsea Harris, during a council meeting this week.

Harris began serving as a full-time firefighter May 28, and has worked in fire service for seven years.

In addition to her firefighter and paramedic certifications, she is also certified for Haz-Mat operations, confined space rescue, CPR and has experience in grant writing.

Harris replaces Luke Grunder, who was promoted to captain.

Grunder has more than 15 years of firefighting experience and 10 of those years were with Girard.

His certifications include emergency medical technician/paramedic, tactical emergency medical specialist and basic disaster life support.

Bornemiss said Grunder was involved in applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grants that provided the department with a new fire engine and a vehicle exhaust system in recent years.

“We expected great things from him, but he has exceeded expectations,” Bornemiss said.

Also at the meeting, council approved an ordinance that will allow two renewal levies on the November ballot. The first is the five-year, 3-mill renewal levy for fire services and the second is the five-year, 1.2-mill garbage levy renewal.

In other business, council renewed an agreement with the city of Youngstown for water supply services. The agreement will expire in 2039. The base rate for water will be $5.63 per 1,000 gallons.

The city gave a first reading for an ordinance to increase the salary of the alternate clerk of council but have not set a salary yet.

Council also approved a contract with American Contracting of Youngstown for paving certain streets at a price not to exceed $269,545.

Councilman Tom Grumley requested Tobacco 21 legislation for the next meeting. He said council will go through all three readings rather than suspending the second and third readings. Councilman John Moliterno encourages residents to come to these meetings to voice their opinions on the legislation, which would raise the legal age limit to buy tobacco or vape products from 18 to 21 in the city.