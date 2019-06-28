G-20 leaders clash over values, face calls to protect growth
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — World leaders attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan that began today are clashing over values that have served for decades as the foundation of their cooperation as they face calls to fend off threats to economic growth.
"A free and open economy is the basis for peace and prosperity," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his counterparts in opening the two-day G-20 meeting, which comes as leaders grapple with profound tensions over trade, globalization and the collapsing nuclear deal with Iran.
While groups like the G-20 endeavor to forge consensus on broad policy approaches and geopolitical issues, they also are divided on an array of issues.
Defying Chinese warnings not to bring up the issue of recent protests in Hong Kong, Abe told Chinese President Xi Jinping it was important for "a free and open Hong Kong to prosper under 'one country, two systems' policy," Japanese officials said, referring to the arrangement for the former British colony's autonomy when China took control in 1997.
They said Abe reminded Xi of the importance of guaranteeing freedom, human rights, the "rule of law" and other universal values in raising concern over proposed Hong Kong legislation that would allow some criminal suspects to be extradited for trial in mainland China. The bill, now shelved, prompted protests by hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents and minor demonstrations elsewhere in Asia, including Osaka.
Xi is not the only leader facing a pushback from his Western counterparts.
European Union Council President Donald Tusk blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that liberalism was "obsolete" and conflicts with the "overwhelming majority" in many countries.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 5, 2005 midnight
TRUDY RUBIN Distrust of democracy is hurting China
- September 5, 2016 midnight
China: Resist pressure to raise trade barriers
- June 28, 2019 midnight
President pushes allies on trade before Putin meeting
- May 26, 2016 midnight
G-7 in sync with agenda of Japan’s premier Abe
- December 3, 2018 10:37 a.m.
China gets US tariff delay but movement on tech unclear
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.