First medical marijuana dispensary in Mahoning County opens
YOUNGSTOWN — Leaf Relief, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Mahoning County, had its grand opening today.
The facility at 4323 Market St. on the city’s South Side, near the Boardman border, is 3,200 square feet and at the former Citi Financial building.
Leaf Relief sells marijuana flower, tinctures, gummies and oils.
The cost for a daily dose ranges from $33 to $57.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 19, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Medical marijuana dispensary to open this month
- June 20, 2019 6:22 p.m.
Leaf Relief is sole dispensary in Mahoning County
- June 21, 2019 midnight
Youngstown medical marijuana dispensary gets certificate to open
- May 18, 2019 3:49 p.m.
Youngstown marijuana dispensary sets opening this month
- June 20, 2019 3:31 p.m.
Leaf Relief gets certificate of operation
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.