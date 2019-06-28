First medical marijuana dispensary in Mahoning County opens

YOUNGSTOWN — Leaf Relief, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Mahoning County, had its grand opening today.

The facility at 4323 Market St. on the city’s South Side, near the Boardman border, is 3,200 square feet and at the former Citi Financial building.

Leaf Relief sells marijuana flower, tinctures, gummies and oils.

The cost for a daily dose ranges from $33 to $57.