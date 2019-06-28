BIRTHS


June 28, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Philip and Miranda Johnson, Canfield, girl, June 26.

Marqui and Jaleesa Thomas, Youngstown, boy, June 26.

Lanesha Workman and Andre Haynes, Warren, boy, June 26.

Vincent and Nicole Whorten, Canfield, boy, June 26.

Ariana McMasters and James J. Ciccolelli, Poland, girl, June 26.

Cory DePaul and Steve May, Sebring, boy, June 26.

Lieli Riviera-Candelaria and Juan Melendez, Geneva, boy, June 26.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Joshua and Shirley Zimmerman, Cortland, girl, June 23.

Charda Smith and James Keeney, Warren, boy, June 24.

Michael and Sarah McKee, Warren, boy, June 24.

Kendra Mantz, Mineral Ridge, boy, June 25.

April Cheesbro and Theodore Isaac, Southington, boy, June 25.

Dustin and Amanda Blunk, Warren, boy, June 25.

More like this from vindy.com

  • January 24, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • June 6, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • June 27, 2019 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • June 28, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • April 27, 2017 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900