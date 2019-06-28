BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Philip and Miranda Johnson, Canfield, girl, June 26.
Marqui and Jaleesa Thomas, Youngstown, boy, June 26.
Lanesha Workman and Andre Haynes, Warren, boy, June 26.
Vincent and Nicole Whorten, Canfield, boy, June 26.
Ariana McMasters and James J. Ciccolelli, Poland, girl, June 26.
Cory DePaul and Steve May, Sebring, boy, June 26.
Lieli Riviera-Candelaria and Juan Melendez, Geneva, boy, June 26.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Joshua and Shirley Zimmerman, Cortland, girl, June 23.
Charda Smith and James Keeney, Warren, boy, June 24.
Michael and Sarah McKee, Warren, boy, June 24.
Kendra Mantz, Mineral Ridge, boy, June 25.
April Cheesbro and Theodore Isaac, Southington, boy, June 25.
Dustin and Amanda Blunk, Warren, boy, June 25.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.