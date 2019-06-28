Bargains galore at Goodwill jewelry, book tent sale

By SEAN BARRON

LIBERTY

Jose Calderon fought back tears as he recalled having lost friends in the Vietnam War, but his demeanor quickly brightened when he saw his 7-year-old granddaughter’s smile as she held a book she wanted.

“I like reading chapter books, and I like learning about new things,” Olivia Cuevas of Boardman said, referring to a Megan McDonald book she selected titled “Meet Julie,” which is part of the American Girl collection.

The Youngstown man, who served in the Navy from 1973 to 1976, and his granddaughter also were among those who saw numerous bargains, thanks to Friday’s six-hour Jewelry and Book Tent Sale at Goodwill Industries Inc., 2747 Belmont Ave.

Hosting the event was the Junior Group of Goodwill.

For his part, Calderon bought a variety of pins – many of which to honor military veterans – to place on his hat. He also had in his plastic bag a 15-square-inch frame for one of Olivia’s school pictures.

“My oldest brother was wounded in Vietnam,” an emotional Calderon remembered. “The war really intrigued me as I read more about it.”

Proceeds go to Goodwill’s Missions Service Department, which helps people who are unemployed, have been incarcerated or faced other barriers to train for and get jobs, noted Emily McHenry, the agency’s community-engagement and training specialist.

The tent sale had about 1,000 pieces of donated jewelry and about 3,000 fiction and nonfiction books sorted by category, McHenry said.

In addition, Goodwill is developing free programs to help the public become more computer-literate, since the majority of jobs require sharper technical knowledge and computer skills, McHenry explained.

“We’re preparing people not for the jobs of today, but for the careers of tomorrow,” she continued.

In the meantime, attendees were prepared for the available bargains, which included books for 25 cents apiece (five for $1), along with jewelry that was $6 and under, said Pat Nelms, president of the Junior Group, which is one of the agency’s volunteer arms.

Those who enjoy fiction likely left satisfied, as they chose several selections from well-known authors that included Stephen King, Dean Koontz, James Patterson, James A. Michener, Nora Roberts, Danielle Steel, Mary Higgins Clark, Alice Munro and J.K. Rowling, who penned the “Harry Potter” series.

Jewelry included beaded necklaces, owl-shaped earrings and pendants, religious crosses, opals, bracelets and wristwatches. “The Junior Group goes through the jewelry and pulls out what has some value,” Nelms said.