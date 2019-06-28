15-year-old killed during Cincy robbery, 2nd boy charged
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they have charged another teenager in the death of a 15-year-old boy shot while the two were allegedly trying to rob a woman at gunpoint.
Cincinnati police say charges of murder and aggravated robbery were brought against another boy, also 15, Thursday in the death of Jordan Lara.
Authorities allege the two boys were robbing a woman about 5 a.m. Saturday when she fired at the boys, striking Lara. Lara was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died Tuesday.
Police say the second boy was charged after consultation with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office and the police homicide unit.
