YPD finds guns during burglary call

YOUNGSTOWN — Police investigating a burglary Wednesday on the South Side found lots of blood and five loaded guns, including two semi-automatic rifles.

Officers were called about 8:15 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Cambridge Avenue, where officers found a back window broken and a large pool of blood. Officers went inside to see if anyone needed help and in a closet they found a 7.62mm rifle, and AR-15 and a .357-caliber revolver.

In a dresser drawer in the same room they found a .40-caliber pistol and 9mm pistol, reports said.

