Woman on 911 tape: ‘My whole floor is bloody’

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman can be heard early Tuesday telling 911 call takers that she stabbed a man in her apartment who was beating her kids.

The man, who was identified Wednesday by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office as Eugene Jones Jr., 36, died from his stab wound in the bathroom of the woman’s 640 Kendis Circle apartment. His death is the 11th homicide in the city this year.

On the 911 recording, the woman calls about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and asks for police and an ambulance.

“A man was in my house hitting my kids and I stabbed him,” she told the call taker. “He’s on the bathroom floor. I was trying to protect my kids. My son’s got welts on him. He [Jones] was drunk, and he tried to fight me and the kids.”

“He’s in my bathroom and my whole floor is bloody,” the woman said. Later, she told the call taker: “He punched me in my face and I didn’t know what else to do.”

No charges have been filed yet in Jones’ death. Police are expected to take the case to prosecutors to see if any charges can be filed or if there is a self-defense case.

A search of court records show that Jones has a minimal court record. In 2011, he was charged in municipal court with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, which was later amended to a fourth-degree domestic violence. Jones pleaded no contest, was found guilty, and was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides, and there were eight homicides at this point of the year last year. In 2018, the city did not record its 11th homicide until Aug. 6.