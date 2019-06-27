Woman, struck seriously injured in Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run accident in Philadelphia has left a 73-year-old woman critically injured.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was walking along a roadway when she was struck, and authorities say the impact knocked the woman out of her shoes and sent her over a four-foot fence.

The woman was unconscious when police arrived on the scene and found her on the street. She was being treated at a hospital for severe head trauma, a broken leg and other undisclosed injuries. Her name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Authorities say the driver did not stop and remained at large today.