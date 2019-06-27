Woman gets 6 months jail, probation in theft case

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

In some ways, it was about family Wednesday as a woman was sentenced for stealing more than $67,000 from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Lisa Doyle, 41, of North Lima, to five years’ probation with six months of that probation to be served in the Mahoning County jail after she pleaded guilty May 23 to a fourth-degree felony charge of grand theft.

Doyle gets credit for 26 days she already has served and is also allowed to begin serving her sentence Monday.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors.

Doyle is accused of taking the money while she was the club’s treasurer. Two members of the club, Russell Myers, president, and Ron Davis, vice president, told the judge about how the theft has affected the club.

Davis said that although insurance paid $55,000, the carrier also dropped the club and when it gets new insurance, the club will be considered high risk and will have to pay extra. He also said the club was socked with late fees for bills and bank fees for insufficient funds. Club members had to be asked to donate extra money to help cover expenses that couldn’t be paid because of the theft.

“It took us months to figure out what she failed to pay,” Davis said. “She’s taken our reputation. People outside our club are very reluctant to support us.”

Myers said what hurts him is the personal betrayal. He said he was good friends with Doyle, and Doyle at one time was well respected at the club.

“It’s not just the money,” Harris said. “It’s the trust and the hurt.”

Doyle tearfully apologized. Her lawyer, Catherine Meehan, said Doyle has been suffering from anxiety and depression and has been undergoing counseling.

“I’m truly sorry for the lapse of judgment,” Doyle said. “I miss the friendship that we had. I miss the family unit that we had.”

Judge D’Apolito said sometimes good people make bad mistakes and they must be punished to ensure they do not engage in the same behavior again. He said no one could put a monetary value on the betrayal.

“You can’t quantify that,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Doyle still owes the club $10,000, which has to be paid off before her probation ends.