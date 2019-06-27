Warren man headed to fed prison on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man was sentenced to three years in prison in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of aiding and abetting a false statement in acquisition of a firearm.

Allen Reynolds Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to the charges in March. Judge Patricia Gaughan handed down the sentence Wednesday.

Reynolds was accused of having guns at four different times in 2013 despite a 2008 drug conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that prohibited him from having guns.

Constance Derubba, 76, also of Warren, also pleaded guilty to charges she purchased the guns for Reynolds even though she knew he was not allowed to have them. She will be sentenced Aug. 19.