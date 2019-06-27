Unions say more needs to be done to ensure local workers will get work on projects like HomeGoods

Staff report

WARREN

Union leaders packed the Trumbull County commissioners meeting Wednesday, thanking them for a resolution urging HomeGoods/TJX to hire local workers to construct its Ellsworth Bailey Road warehouse in Lordstown.

But they say much more needs to happen to prevent nonlocal contractors from coming to Lords-town, hiring nonlocal subcontractors and robbing the area of jobs and income taxes.

Bob Gerst, business agent for the Cement Masons Local 526 in Pittsburgh, said it was concerning to learn a Texas company is apparently going to be the general contractor. That company is the only one of four that bid on the job and refuses to talk to the unions.

Gerst said he has concerns the company won’t hire local laborers and workers from outside of the area will work as independent contractors, which allows them to voluntarily file a tax return and maybe not pay those taxes on time.

Union officials say HomeGoods should have to hire local workers and ensure workers pay income taxes because the company received a 10-year, 75 percent property tax abatement from Lordstown and the commissioners as well as a lease from the Western Reserve Port Authority that saves the company $3 million on its sales taxes.

The commissioners plan to ask for an Ohio Attorney General’s opinion on whether they can force a company to pay certain wages on a project and is asking the county prosecutor’s office to advise them whether they can require a company to employ a certain percentage of local workers.