13th annual Celebrate Poland to take place Friday and Saturday

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

Cathy Best’s favorite part of Celebrate Poland is standing on the stage before the fireworks Saturday night and looking at the crowd.

“It’s packed with kids running around and adults dancing and having fun with neighbors and relatives and friends,” said Best, president of the Celebrate Poland committee. ”It’s really something that you think only happens on TV. It actually happens right here.”

The 13th annual Celebrate Poland takes place Friday and Saturday.

The schedule features community favorites, such as Friday’s firemen’s parade, fireworks Saturday, food and activities for children.

This year, Councilman Michael Thompson, who owns the Truesdale House, is opening the home to tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The house will turn 200 this year. The $5 requested donation will benefit Celebrate Poland.

“We have a beautiful historical home that has been meticulously maintained, and it’s going to be quite the showpiece. For anyone interested in history or older homes, it’s going to be something essential to see,” Best said.

Additionally, local firefighters will play police officers in a game of softball titled “Guns vs. Hoses.” The game takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Firemen’s Field on Riverside Drive.

For the last few months, community members have submitted ideas for the community’s slogan. Before the fireworks display Saturday, the village mayor and township trustees will announce Poland’s new slogan.

The evening wraps up with a fireworks display at Baird Mitchell Field at 10 p.m.

Parking for fireworks is usually challenging, but starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a shuttle will be running between the high-school stadium and the field until 11 p.m.

The budget for the event is about $30,000, with the majority of funds raised through donations and sponsorships.

The full schedule of events can be found at the event’s website: www.celebratepolandohio.com.