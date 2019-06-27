Surplus food


June 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

Abundant Life Outreach Ministry, 103 Willis Ave., Youngstown, various commodities, 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

