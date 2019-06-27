Supreme Court allows partisan gerrymandering to continue


June 27, 2019 at 10:26a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn for partisan gain.

The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain when state lawmakers undertake the next round of redistricting after the 2020 census.

The justices said by a 5-4 vote today that claims of partisan gerrymandering do not belong in federal court. The court's conservative, Republican-appointed majority says voters and elected officials should be the arbiters of what is a political dispute.

The court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina and a Democratic district in Maryland.

