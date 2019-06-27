Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks out in Ohio against vaccines
COLUMBUS (AP) — Atty .Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting an Ohio House bill that would prohibit employers from mandating that their employees get vaccines.
The son of former U.S. Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy spoke Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse in favor of the legislation. Kennedy said “mild” childhood infectious diseases with low mortalities in America have been traded “for a large number of vaccine-induced chronic diseases.”
House Bill 268 would allow workers to opt out of vaccines and prevent employers from requiring those shots as a condition for employment. Similar proposals targeting flu shots have failed in committee in previous General Assembly sessions.
Public health experts and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain that vaccines are safe and effective.
