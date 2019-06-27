Portion of I-680 closed tonight for electrical work


June 27, 2019 at 12:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Starting at 11 p.m. tonight, Interstate 680 between state Route 193 and South Avenue will be closed through 3 a.m. Friday for overhead electrical work, said the Ohio Department of Transportation.

