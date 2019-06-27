OSHP: Trooper, wrong-way driver injured in I-71 collision


June 27, 2019 at 1:38p.m.

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper, a wrong-way driver who collided with the trooper’s vehicle and a person who stopped to help after the fiery crash were injured on Interstate 71.

The patrol’s Mount Gilead post says Trooper Jason Phillips responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible impaired driver on I-71 in Morrow County and was struck head-on by a vehicle that was going the wrong way. The patrol says both vehicles caught fire.

A patrol release says the vehicle traveling the wrong way was the one Phillips was dispatched to investigate

The patrol says Phillips and the wrong-way driver were hospitalized in critical condition. The person who stopped to help after the crash also was taken to a hospital with injuries.

