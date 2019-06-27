Bond set at $250K on sex, drug charges
Staff report
NEW MIDDLETOWN
Bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday for a man facing several charges after a search warrant was served last year at a Main Street apartment.
Arron Sugar, 22, of Petersburg, is in the Mahoning County jail on felony charges of illegal use or possession of a minor in a state of nudity, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning (trying to get underage minors to engage in sexual activity), and trafficking in marijuana, and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of criminal tools and permitting drug abuse.
U.S. marshals arrested Sugar in East Palestine. He had his arraignment hearing in Struthers Municipal Court.
New Middletown police, with help from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, found records of drug sales and photos and videos of underage females on cellphones that were found at the apartment, a news release from the department said.
