Man, 20, fatally shot in Cleveland; police seek suspect


June 27, 2019 at 1:50p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old man has died of multiple gunshot wounds and they are investigating.

WOIO-TV reports that witnesses tell officers the victim was walking with another person in the 17000 block of South Miles Road about 11 p.m. Tuesday when shots rang out. The man collapsed and the shooter fled in a white Jeep.

Officers said a loaded handgun was found underneath the victim, whose name was not immediately released.

The man was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died.

Authorities are looking for the shooter. They ask anyone with information to call the Cleveland Police Department.

