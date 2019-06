Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BUGGS CRUM, SAHARA LORENE, 04/21/1998, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

CROOM, DARREL O, 03/12/1959, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DURKIN, JESSE A, 05/29/1993, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FINK, ANDREW CHARLES, 07/26/1990, POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

FINK, EDWARD CONRAD, 07/27/1986, POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT., DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANIGAULT, ROBERT A, 04/14/1995, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., FALSIFICATION

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLEN, AARON D, 11/09/1992, 06/26/2019, OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HEFFNER, BRITTANY MARIE, 08/10/1989, 06/18/2019

HORVATOVICH, LAUREN MARIE, 12/01/1989, 06/24/2019

MOORE, AMBER,10/30/1983, 04/25/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PARKER, THOMAS M, 03/10/1990, 06/20/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WELSH, MICHAEL A, 09/08/1973, 06/24/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY