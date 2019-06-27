Jailed in assault case

WARREN

Dillon J. McCoy, 25, of Anna Street is in the Trumbull County jail charged with felonious assault after an incident involving police officers at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday near the Riverview apartments, 700 Buckeye St. NW.

Capt. Rob Massucci of the Warren Police Department said an officer with the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force fired upon McCoy during a struggle after officers tried to apprehend him. TAG officers were investigating the presence of two men in front of the building when both ran. One was captured. When McCoy pulled a gun from his waistband, an officer fired once, but no one was hit.

Two deputy sheriffs involved in the episode were placed on administrative duties.

Facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

The husband and wife who are facing charges in the dismemberment of a woman who was murdered by her boyfriend were arraigned Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on separate drug charges.

Andrew Herrmann and Michelle Ihlenfeld, both 28 and both of Francisca Avenue, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, which are felonies.

The pair have yet to go to trial involving their roles in the cover-up of the dismemberment of Shannon Graves, who was found in a freezer in Campbell in 2017. Graves’ boyfriend, Arturo Novoa, 32, pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Graves and was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison.

The charges against Herrmann and Ihlenfeld are unrelated to the Graves’ death, yet arose during the investigation.

Man’s sentencing set

YOUNGSTOWN

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 19 for a Delaware Avenue man who pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to drug and weapons charges before Judge James S. Gwin.

Robin Rutledge, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A federal grand jury indicted Rutledge on April 2 after an April 2018 search warrant served at his home by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force. Officers found cocaine, marijuana, $70,079 in cash, and seven guns, including two shotguns and a .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle.

Rutledge’s lawyers filed a motion to suppress evidence found because they claimed the warrant was defective, but Judge Gwin ruled against their motion last week.

Guns stolen from home

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol are missing from a home in the 300 block of Emery Avenue.

Police were called to the South Side home about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, where the homeowner told them someone pried off the door of a safe in his garage and took the guns.

The homeowner told police the last time he saw the guns was about two weeks ago, reports said.

Legg ruled incompetent

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court ruled suspected serial killer Samuel Legg is incompetent to stand trial and shall remain in psychiatric confinement – at least until September, when the case will be re-evaluated.

Legg, 49, of Arizona, is charged in the county courts with killing Sharon Lynn Kedzierski, 43, of Florida, whose body was found in 1992 at an Austintown truck stop. He also faces rape charges in Medina County, and in Illinois, he is suspected of another truck stop killing.

Last week, the judge reviewed mental competency evaluations submitted by two different specialists, both of which deemed Legg unfit for trial.

Judge Durkin ruled Legg will remain confined at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus, where he will continue evaluation and treatment for up to four months to determine if he could become competent for trial within a year.

Free community event

YOUNGSTOWN

Molina Healthcare and the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will host a free community event for residents from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. today.

The event is intended to provide families with resources to improve their health and will include a variety of activities, including a Cleveland Cavs-themed giveaway, raffles and a photo booth for families.

The event will be at the Artlington Heights Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, 903 Otis St.

Gas leak closes road

LIBERTY

Township firefighters and police, Dominion Energy and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to a gas leak at state Route 304 between Sampson Road and Michigan Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The portion of Route 304 that was closed while crews fixed the leak reopened about 2:30 p.m. An official said the gas leak was caused by an ODOT employee accidentally clipping a gas riser when he was mowing alongside the road.

Salem board to meet

SALEM

Salem school board meets in special session at 8 a.m. today at the administration office, 1226 E. State St. The board will discuss appropriation additions, transfer and advance of funds, contract adjustments and accept the resignation from an employee.

Sebring board session

SEBRING

The Sebring school board meets in special session at 7:30 a.m. today at the board office, 510 N. 14th St. The board will discuss final appropriations and other district funding matters.

Board reopens parks

WARREN

Trumbull County MetroParks Board has reopened its Foster MetroPark in Newton Falls, Canoe City in Leavittsburg and Thomas Swift MetroPark in Braceville. The parks were closed after heavy rains caused flooding.

Accepting unused drugs

NILES

Officers from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force are collecting and destroying prescription drugs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday as part of Operation: Empty Medicine Cabinet.

They will accept unused or expired drugs in original containers or sealed plastic bags at the Sears merchandise pick-up door at Eastwood Mall. Officers will count the medications and destroy them.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, a project of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, is sponsoring the program. Medications accepted are pills, capsules, patches, gels, powders, ointments, syrups, vitamins, inhalers and pet meds.

Medications not accepted are needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, IV bags and aerosol cans. For information, call 330-675-2765, ext. 119.

Latino Food Festival

YOUNGSTOWN

Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana will host its eighth annual International Latino Food Festival at its facility, 3660 Shirley Road, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $12 if picked up at OCCHA’s facility before the event and $15 the day of the event.

Tickets include two entrees, two sides, one salad and one dessert.

Recipes will be from the countries of Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Spain.

There will also be live entertainment by DJ Jancarlos Lebron throughout the day.

Parking is free. Proceeds benefit OCCHA programs. For information, call 330-781-1808.

Annual Kids Carnival

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.

Fresh Marketplace, 129 Chestnut St., will host the annual Kids Carnival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a bouncy house obstacle course, soccer shoot and ring toss, as well as bluegrass music, soccer swap, bake sale and car wash. For information, visit www.nwfreshmarketplace.org.